Hit the trails in support of the children cared for at the CAMC Children’s Advocacy Center.

YOU can help by participating in the CAMC Foundation WeCANClimb 5k Trail Run and 2.5 Mile Hike at Kanawha State Forest.

The goal at the Children’s Advocacy Center is to give children the best possible chance to lead happy and fulfilling lives. Childhood abuse can be a very difficult period of a child’s life, but it doesn’t have to define it. We are committed to providing children with the resources they need to heal.

By supporting the 2022 CAMC Foundation WeCANClimb, you are helping provide specialized, compassionate care to children and families in situations involving child neglect and abuse.

Forensic Interview: A thorough forensic evaluation of the child is conducted to identify his or her needs and facilitate the provision of the services needed.

Medical Evaluation: A medical interview is also conducted by our specialty-certified pediatricians. The evaluations are conducted in a way that is thorough yet sensitive to each child’s emotional and physical state.

Support Services: A variety of victim advocacy and case management services are provided to help a child as they move forward.

Therapy: Trauma-focused therapy is offered on-site for children.

No family is charged for the services provided by the highly trained and dedicated staff.

Registration / contact information

To register for this event, please click here. If you have questions, please email or call us.

Phone: 304-388-9860

Fax: 304-388-9861

Email: CAMC Foundation

Address:

CAMC Foundation

3414 Staunton Avenue

Charleston, WV 25304